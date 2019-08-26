As U S Bancorp (USB) Stock Rose, United Fire Group Has Decreased Stake by $912,000; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Holder Murphy Capital Management Raised Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 2.49M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 1.76M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Cisco, Cloudcherry, Centerbridge, Clearlake, Syncsort, TA, Audax – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Athletic Apparel Companies Win As Consumers become more Attuned to Self-Care – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 6,915 shares to 79,565 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,380 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company stated it has 55,940 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 296,614 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 0.14% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 17,886 are held by Guardian Cap Advsr Lp. Murphy Management Inc has 15,875 shares. Adage Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,071 shares. Washington Trust Com has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 14,325 shares. Texas Yale accumulated 469,636 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 3,697 shares stake. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or invested in 3.98% or 109,772 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 640 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Hold More Cash? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.