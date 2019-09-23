As U S Bancorp (USB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lowered by $1.63 Million Its Stake; Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Calamp (CAMP) Stake as Market Value Declined

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 83.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 153,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The hedge fund held 30,479 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $356,000, down from 183,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 432,566 shares traded or 16.17% up from the average. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 19/04/2018 – CalAmp, LoJack And Together For Safer Roads Celebrate World Safety Day On April 28; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in CalAmp Published in Error

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 31,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 387,146 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.29 million, down from 418,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.27M shares traded or 233.80% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 330,860 shares to 330,928 shares, valued at $18.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 207,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Bank buys Palo Alto company as it expands digital banking – San Francisco Business Times” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “San Francisco makes $2.5 bln bid for PG&E’s electric system – Nasdaq” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CalAmp launches Tracker vehicle solution in UK – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CalAmp’s TRACKER UK Expands Global Telematics Expertise With SmartDealer And SmartDrive – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CAMP, PAYC, OFIX – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 84,061 shares to 179,061 shares, valued at $8.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 17,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01 million for 92.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.