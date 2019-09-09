As U S Bancorp (USB) Shares Rose, Shareholder United Fire Group Trimmed Holding by $912,000; Davis Capital Partners Increases Stake in Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS)

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 74,036 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 4.99 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities holds 0.14% or 5,892 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated owns 1.33M shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital holds 46,982 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bell Financial Bank accumulated 9,646 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Allstate Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 205,684 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cincinnati Fincl Corp reported 0.26% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). B Riley Wealth Management has 27,867 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Conning holds 1.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 736,987 shares. Connable Office holds 0.54% or 57,446 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership invested in 22,515 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Horan Capital Advsrs holds 2,526 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.74B for 11.92 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

