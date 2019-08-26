As U S Bancorp (USB) Shares Rose, Holder United Fire Group Has Decreased Position; Oberweis Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Caredx (CDNA)

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 1.72M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 300.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 156,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 209,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59 million, up from 52,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 419,859 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CareDx Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Supports Momentum in Medicare Immunosuppressive Medication Legislation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CareDx down 13% on bearish Kerrisdale report – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “CDNA INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds CareDx (CDNA) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – Stockhouse” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Rising Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7,500 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger has invested 0.55% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Td Asset Management reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 480,371 shares. 53,751 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Timpani Cap Ltd Com reported 136,167 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 405,718 shares. 46,344 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 2,511 shares. Hood River Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 435,886 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.01% or 802,069 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 411,079 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 134,681 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 421 shares. Pier Lc accumulated 0.75% or 154,132 shares. Lord Abbett Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bank Dept accumulated 3.28% or 159,475 shares. Tdam Usa holds 252,670 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 8,669 shares. Jane Street Group Llc holds 0.02% or 223,804 shares. Pacific Inv Mgmt owns 13,773 shares. Everence Mngmt holds 0.58% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 68,527 shares. Lee Danner And Bass has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 1.19% or 447,000 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% or 65,120 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House accumulated 0.06% or 30,000 shares. 750,738 are owned by Pictet Asset Limited. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 13,897 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bokf Na reported 249,506 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS, XLF And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 15 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.