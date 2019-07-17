As U S Bancorp (USB) Share Price Declined, United Fire Group Cut Position; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Valuation Declined, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Its Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 43.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 26,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 7.19M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KDB WILL CONSIDER LEGAL ACTION SHOULD GM LIQUIDATE S.KOREAN UNIT WITHOUT CONSULTING IT – KDB CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Will Also Invest $1.1B in GM Cruise; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS TO ISSUE CONDITIONAL LETTER OF COMMITMENT TO GM ON FRIDAY; 13/04/2018 – GM’s troubled Korea unit says annual net loss widens to $1.1 bln; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20% – sources – The Edge Markets

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 4.73M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,590 shares to 91,938 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

