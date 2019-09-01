As U S Bancorp (USB) Market Value Rose, United Fire Group Trimmed Stake by $912,000; Discovery Capital Management Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Trimmed by $6.14 Million as Shares Rose

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 409,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 6.10 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.51M, down from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.22 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,700 shares to 243,100 shares, valued at $24.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.87 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

