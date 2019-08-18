As U S Bancorp (USB) Market Valuation Rose, United Fire Group Has Trimmed Stake; Barr E S & Co Upped Stake in Markel Com (MKL) as Stock Price Rose

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 5.36M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 74,685 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.40M, up from 71,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $22.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.02. About 34,037 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30,523 shares to 508,268 shares, valued at $24.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gamco Invs Inc (NYSE:GBL) by 202,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,564 shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

