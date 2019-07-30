As U S Bancorp (USB) Market Valuation Declined, United Fire Group Has Lowered Its Stake; Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by $1.25 Million

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 4.43M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 27,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 201,682 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17 million, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 6.11 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.26% or 35,620 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 92,806 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust reported 0.27% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Yhb Inv reported 20,270 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bronson Point Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 235,000 shares. Products Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.42% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 212,500 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,138 shares. Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 4,960 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Brown Advisory Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,898 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 347 shares.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, Exxon earnings: Shale M&A is high on the list of investor concerns – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (NYSE:PSXP) by 640,304 shares to 10.44M shares, valued at $546.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 17,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,138 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 177,127 shares. Pitcairn Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Invesco Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Timber Creek Cap Ltd stated it has 1.97% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pennsylvania Trust reported 216,403 shares. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 5,337 shares. Highlander Cap Management Llc holds 0.13% or 4,500 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 324,784 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.05% or 157,570 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorp Of Raymore owns 295,320 shares for 5.16% of their portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 172,604 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.12% or 4.31 million shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc has invested 0.31% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cypress Gru stated it has 8,444 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.85 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.