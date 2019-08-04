As Tyson Foods (TSN) Valuation Rose, Holder Cwm Has Upped Holding; Merck & Co New (MRK) Shareholder Cortland Associates Lowered Holding by $314,570

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 5,982 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 9,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 47,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 369,028 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62 million, up from 321,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 2.95 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bayer sees potential future business in plant-based meat market – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Call August 5 – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 90,306 shares to 106,611 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc by 17,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,634 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 28,433 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated reported 6,357 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 7,694 shares. Montecito Bancorp & Tru holds 6,954 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 2.47 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 58,929 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Centurylink Management holds 0.47% or 16,646 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 85,136 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 24,615 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 50,900 were reported by Brookfield Asset. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.04% or 2,310 shares. Natixis has 1.13M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group stated it has 23,013 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares to 635,111 shares, valued at $33.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).