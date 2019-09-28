As Tyson Foods (TSN) Valuation Rose, Eminence Capital LP Cut Position by $67.08 Million; As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose, Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Its Holding

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 15/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 838,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269.44 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 1.58 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis LP invested in 0.42% or 1.75 million shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 70,744 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Inc has 28,056 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Howard Cap holds 0.15% or 38,304 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.02% or 62,755 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 49,361 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. United Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.16% or 836,171 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sonata Gp Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7,588 shares. 8.27 million are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Ims Capital Mgmt invested in 1.46% or 68,004 shares. Boltwood Mgmt invested in 9,252 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Llp invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lmr Llp stated it has 97,254 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Arbor Investment Lc has 18,751 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Theleme Partners Llp stated it has 14.18 million shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Amarillo Savings Bank has 7,650 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,470 shares stake. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Com reported 35,319 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 5,027 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Ltd has invested 0.43% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hollencrest Capital Management holds 18,000 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust And invested in 228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 7,563 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 26,444 shares. Farmers accumulated 6,407 shares. Moreover, Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd has 2.53% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 228,242 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 38,532 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 506,120 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $144.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Limited by 4.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).