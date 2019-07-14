As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Value Rose, Wilsey Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $968,070; As Cbiz (CBZ) Stock Price Declined, Private Advisor Group Has Cut Position by $1.01 Million

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 1.56M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Profit Disappoints Amid `Challenging Conditions’; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc (CBZ) by 36.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 50,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,346 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 140,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 324,135 shares traded or 66.70% up from the average. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 1.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Limited Company invested in 2,996 shares. 1.09 million are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Symons Cap Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85,532 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 29,327 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.93 million shares. 3,854 were reported by Old National National Bank & Trust In. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.15% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Aperio Gru Limited has invested 0.12% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 234,837 shares. Mariner Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Lathrop Management reported 38,450 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,609 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CBZ’s profit will be $13.72M for 20.50 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by CBIZ, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold CBZ shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 47.41 million shares or 0.52% less from 47.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has 55,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 83,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 415,889 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 160,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Envestnet Asset has 15,689 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc accumulated 629,536 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) for 1.11M shares. 131,022 are held by Brown Advisory Inc. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 2.59 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Cardinal Management Limited Liability Ct reported 3.22M shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 20,685 shares to 443,148 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 7,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,437 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM).