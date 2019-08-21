As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $4.97 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Affinity Investment Advisors Lowered by $1.00 Million Its Position

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 159,169 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 178,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93M, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 2.95M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why CVS (CVS) Stock Looks Attractive at Its Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Hereâ€™s The Not-So-Crazy Speculative Case for CVS Health Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CVS Stock Bears Have Got It All Wrong – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

