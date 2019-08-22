As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Its Position; Greenwich Investment Management Holding in Ares Cap (ARCC) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,876 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 15,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 1.56M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS BUYS AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company's stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 834,396 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Confluence Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.47% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Clough Capital Partners LP invested in 2.57% or 1.71 million shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 24,637 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 94,803 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Com reported 0.01% stake. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.15% or 16,200 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 195,449 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability reported 45,831 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 111,242 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar holds 161,135 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Essex Serv owns 33,433 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 11,467 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Roosevelt Grp Inc reported 34,474 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 441 shares stake. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Keybank Association Oh reported 5,489 shares. Choate owns 5,180 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Scout Invests invested in 106,301 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested in 0.04% or 128,495 shares. Advsr Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Everence Capital Management has 0.11% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,000 shares. 1.93 million are owned by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Lc. Columbus Hill Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 5.07% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 805,602 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 70,448 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 10,349 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0.05% or 2.19M shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 137,068 shares.