As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price Rose, Hightower Advisors Raised Its Holding by $3.12 Million; Pcm (PCMI) Stock Value Declined While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 173,494 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 359.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 45,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,829 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 12,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 1.93 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.86M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metropolitan Bank Hld by 36,434 shares to 142,168 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI).

