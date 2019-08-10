As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price Rose, Decatur Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Logan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Valuation Declined

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,814 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 18,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 43,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 123,979 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, up from 80,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,169 shares to 172,847 shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 13,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,039 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tyson Foods Remains BMO’s ‘Top Pick’ After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Investor Day NYSE:TSN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat: Let the Dumping Begin – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,241 are held by Robecosam Ag. Retirement Of Alabama holds 137,486 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs invested in 0.01% or 12,192 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 7,609 shares. Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 27,168 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company reported 1.42 million shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Prelude Cap has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 899 shares. Everence Capital holds 0.11% or 9,190 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 15,326 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 455,506 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 1,900 shares. 9,576 are owned by Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Llc has 7,210 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Vermont-based fund reported 4,933 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,888 were reported by Family Firm. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jones Finance Companies Lllp holds 0% or 2,784 shares. Bbva Compass Bank has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bridges Invest Inc holds 74,953 shares. Bainco Invsts reported 10,537 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.15M shares. Central National Bank & Trust & holds 1.3% or 15,211 shares in its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,789 shares. Mirador Partners LP holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,939 shares. 962,800 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc Com (NYSE:FL) by 5,054 shares to 161,580 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.