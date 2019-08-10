As Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Rose, Johnson Financial Group Increased Stake by $747,408; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Decreased Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake as Share Price Declined

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 30,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 173,255 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Park Hotels unloads 3 hotels as it prepares to close Chesapeake Lodging Trust deal – Washington Business Journal” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Cars.com Inc. (CARS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating the Following Transaction – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EFII, KEYW, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EFII, KEYW, CHSP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc Inc stated it has 9,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset owns 35,570 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 3,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 680,208 shares. First Trust Lp owns 200,824 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 205,855 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated accumulated 531,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Secor LP holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 65,285 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Com holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corp accumulated 56,765 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 23,391 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab stated it has 196,597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 100,843 are owned by Bokf Na.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Beyond Meat: Let the Dumping Begin – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US, Europe and Asia Deep in the Red on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 260,563 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $29.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 3,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,894 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,364 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Van Eck Associate accumulated 1.54M shares. Agf Invests Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 50,791 shares. 57,829 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% or 65,253 shares. Geode Management Limited stated it has 4.28M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Synovus has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). M&R Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mirae Asset Global Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cibc World Markets has 118,845 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs owns 108,814 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc holds 4,383 shares. Luminus Mgmt Llc reported 164,492 shares stake. Decatur Capital Mngmt holds 123,979 shares.