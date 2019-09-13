As Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Rose, Holder Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Holding; As Servicenow (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Marsico Capital Management Boosted Stake by $6.38 Million

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 110.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 23,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, up from 21,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $256.81. About 1.77M shares traded or 4.66% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 4,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 14,856 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 19,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 3.10 million shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Finance Network owns 215 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 9,200 shares. Scholtz Co Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,112 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Llp has 0.07% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 22,344 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd. Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 5,803 shares. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2,370 shares. Nicholas Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.56% or 22,209 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 8,726 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Night Owl Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 4.33% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Asset Management One has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has invested 0.71% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 70,650 are owned by Ci Invests Incorporated. Suntrust Banks Inc has 13,617 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 789 shares to 16,546 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $611.78 million for 12.57 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.