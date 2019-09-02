As Tyson Foods (TSN) Shares Rose, Fmr Cut Its Holding; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding by $897,080

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 35,190 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 29,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 373,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.64 million, down from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 634,570 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $126.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 32,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

