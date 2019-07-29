As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose, Franklin Resources Boosted Position; Oxbow Advisors Decreased Visa Cl A (V) Holding by $520,884 as Share Value Rose

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,513 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 20,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 21,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,966 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 57,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.42M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,304 shares to 25,717 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Multi (JPC).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.21B for 32.11 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

