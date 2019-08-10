As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose, Cambiar Investors Increased Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Its Holding by $782,767

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 49,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 495,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.41 million, up from 446,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 14/03/2018 – National Geographic to Make Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk Interview with Legendary Scientist Stephen Hawking Available for; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 12,008 shares to 32,423 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 316,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,187 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 376 shares to 952 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 145,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

