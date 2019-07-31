As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Price Rose, Pitcairn Company Boosted by $581,118 Its Stake; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Value Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95 million, down from 5.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 3.93 million shares traded or 74.59% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 8,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,055 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 19,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 1.50M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 7,885 shares to 7,151 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,504 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap reported 0.02% stake. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,988 shares stake. America First Invest Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 350 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 102,328 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 18,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Horrell Capital Management stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mirae Asset Limited accumulated 37,358 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 232,812 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, a Virginia-based fund reported 42 shares. Mutual Of America Limited has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Bridgewater Assoc LP stated it has 19,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 218,169 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.47 million shares. Fca Corp Tx invested in 21,128 shares. Quantum Capital Management has 4,248 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65 million for 20.68 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.