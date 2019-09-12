As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Price Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $3.20 Million; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Chilton Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 65,234 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.39 million, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $168.61. About 2.48M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 3.10 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $611.78 million for 12.57 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 140,000 shares to 585,000 shares, valued at $112.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 97,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 397,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 5,900 shares to 25,100 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,390 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.