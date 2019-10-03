As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Value Rose, Victory Capital Management Upped Holding by $41.74 Million; Fortress Investment Group Has Cut Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) as Shares Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 384,754 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 451.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 521,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 637,218 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.45 million, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 877,011 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 76,558 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 2,616 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.07% or 173,977 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Management holds 2.69% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). M&T Retail Bank Corporation accumulated 29,623 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 22,062 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 278,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.23% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 2.37M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 0.02% or 37,020 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 60 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 32,716 shares. American International invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Penn National Gaming to Close Resorts Casino Tunica – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18M for 11.55 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6,600 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.35% or 230,000 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 392 shares. Bowling Lc holds 52,121 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 6.77M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 637,096 shares. 4,219 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 2.53% or 186,244 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.28% or 50,256 shares. Hexavest holds 639,820 shares. Adage Capital Prns Lc reported 359,255 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5,027 shares. M&R Capital Management holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio.