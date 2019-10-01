As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Value Rose, Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Cut Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,652 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.95M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 926 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,062 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 3,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $375.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,587 shares to 114,167 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38M for 12.97 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,550 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

