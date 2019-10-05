As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Value Rose, Holder Cambiar Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Declined While Bluefin Trading Has Cut Its Stake

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 84,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 411,055 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.19M, down from 495,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 3.31M shares traded or 29.22% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 60.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 203,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 132,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, down from 335,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 565,248 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Limited Liability Co reported 45,118 shares. Burney has 0.75% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Markel Corp stated it has 0.39% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Sei Com holds 0.16% or 613,830 shares. Atria Invs holds 0.01% or 11,139 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 207,013 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Citizens Financial Bank Trust Com owns 4,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.05% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Suvretta Capital Management accumulated 1.13M shares. Pggm holds 880,500 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,486 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 519,114 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 49,935 shares to 110,364 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 127,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Ventures Invests in New Wave Foods – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Could a tiny legume play a big role in the world’s future food needs? – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) – Stockhouse” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods Names John R. Tyson Chief Sustainability Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $607.37 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,582 for 504.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SGMS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 55.25 million shares or 1.55% less from 56.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Com holds 0% or 218,261 shares in its portfolio. 239,051 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd. Fifth Third Retail Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 15,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 36,054 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 235,545 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 31,958 shares. Millennium Ltd Company has 955,247 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 22,333 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Dropped in October – Motley Fool” on November 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Scientific Games (SGMS) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Scientific Games Chosen By Second State Gaming For New Truck Stop Route In Pennsylvania – PRNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/16/2019: VFF,SGMS,WYNN,OMC,PKG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.