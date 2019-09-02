As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Value Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Its Holding by $6.72 Million; P2 Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $7.19 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 97,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 315,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91 million, up from 218,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Now Sees Eliminating About 550 Positions Across Several Areas and Job Levels as Part of Financial Fitness Program – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 702,021 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.64 million for 62.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Total System Services Are Charging Higher on Friday – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares to 5.37 million shares, valued at $67.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management invested in 1.39 million shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.21% or 312,356 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.07% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 2.39 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa has 65,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Parametrica Mgmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Eam Investors Ltd Liability reported 55,713 shares. Citigroup stated it has 5,059 shares. Stifel Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 22,703 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 35,221 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 175,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Piedmont Invest holds 0.01% or 6,580 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods to Webcast Barclays Conference Presentation – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyson Kansas plant closed indefinitely following fire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Beyond Meat Grow Into Its Current Valuation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson updates on next-gen protein initiatives – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 47,286 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Vident Invest Advisory Llc holds 57,991 shares. 1.79M were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Co reported 6,022 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Minnesota-based Foundry Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.87% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Dupont Management has 29,016 shares. Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 0.12% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 3,093 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 27,878 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 513,947 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 15,326 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company holds 0.08% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio.