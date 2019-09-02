As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wilsey Asset Management Upped Stake; As Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Stock Value Rose, Tradition Capital Management Raised by $1.04 Million Its Position

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 32,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 214,284 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 181,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.54 million shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 37,673 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 399,423 shares stake. First Personal Fin holds 947 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Dsam Prns (London) holds 2.41% or 239,881 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Liability holds 70,000 shares or 6.84% of its portfolio. Palouse Cap Management invested in 1.17% or 43,707 shares. Whittier Tru has 46,001 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Midas Corporation has 1.71% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 57,500 shares. Hollencrest Management owns 18,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Communication holds 0.02% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru Commerce invested in 0.01% or 1,531 shares. 599,233 were accumulated by Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 2,149 shares. Delta Asset Management Tn accumulated 398 shares or 0% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Vanguard Group holds 50.90 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 27,599 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Pa reported 7,642 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strategic Glob Ltd Liability Co has 0.84% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wright Investors Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Axa holds 0.04% or 281,115 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 43.79M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 25,226 shares.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32,156 shares to 23,333 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Ads (NYSE:DEO) by 13,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,618 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

