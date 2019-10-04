As Tyson Foods Class A (TSN) Market Value Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Increased by $3.29 Million Its Holding; Towle & Co Lowered Its Sonic Automotive (SAH) Position by $2.98 Million as Shares Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (TSN) by 64.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 41,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 104,603 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 63,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 3.04M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Paciolan to Power Ticketing at Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 19/04/2018 – Yext Announces Neil deGrasse Tyson to Keynote ONWARD18; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 246,531 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $860.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 204,133 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $45.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 557,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI).

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58 million for 12.65 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has 0.01% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 1,823 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 1.95M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 43,100 shares. State Street owns 918,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 499,834 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 33,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.05% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Vanguard Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.05% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 8,900 shares. Js Cap Ltd Liability has 11,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,268 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Burney Co has invested 0.75% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Paragon has 0.23% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5,015 shares. Highland Capital Management Lc owns 2,532 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% or 55,368 shares. America First Llc has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 47,898 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 4,885 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 108,700 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 136,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 62,306 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Prudential invested in 0.37% or 2.91 million shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 76,830 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci All Country World Min Vol (ACWV) by 5,580 shares to 9,831 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (Non Voting) (NYSE:MKC) by 4,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,342 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc Cl A (NYSE:MXL).

