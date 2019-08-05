As Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Valuation Rose, Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Lowered Its Position by $417,450; Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.14% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 1.47 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 22/03/2018 – Austin 360: Exclusive: View the menu at Loro, the Japanese smokehouse from Uchi’s Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin, opening April; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 97,353 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, up from 91,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $121.64. About 575,203 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,119 shares to 24,152 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 10,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.