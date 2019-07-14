As Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Stock Value Rose, Palladium Partners Cut by $316,641 Its Holding; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Upped Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 2,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,244 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31 million, up from 133,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,745 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 1.56 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Express UK: Anthony Joshua: Coach claims Tyson Fury is HARDER fight than Deontay Wilder; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,356 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 24,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Emg Mkts Smcap (DGS).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.28M for 13.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of stock or 13,290 shares. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 16,065 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7.

