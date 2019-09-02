As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Valuation Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Boosted Holding; Folketrygdfondet Position in Ericsson (ERIC) Has Upped by $8.92 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 181,991 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60 million, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 8.49M shares traded or 37.99% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Gp Llc invested 0.1% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3.41M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 238 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Riverbridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.28% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 321,364 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Com holds 2,588 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 419,899 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 313 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 19,798 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson And Co has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,114 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Inc has invested 1.2% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 4,902 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares to 136,300 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,927 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD).

