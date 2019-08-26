As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Boosted Position; Continental Res (CLR) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Decreased Its Position by $440,000 as Stock Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Res (CLR) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 2.47M shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 40,128 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, up from 35,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 235,094 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By Continental Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Buy CLR, KMI And Other Energy Stocks – So Should You – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McNabb John T II, worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 70,286 shares. Highland Cap Management Lp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 74,182 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 12,085 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0.09% stake. Aperio Ltd Com accumulated 50,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Gotham Asset Limited Company owns 5,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 113,790 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Century has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 147,682 shares. Financial Advisory Grp Inc holds 4,720 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 43,775 shares. Strs Ohio reported 999 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 553,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.