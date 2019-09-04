As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Price Rose, Stockbridge Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $61.76 Million; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Trimmed Usa Technologies Com No Par (USAT) Stake by $2.02 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $256.41. About 184,001 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par (USAT) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 504,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 13,633 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 518,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 22.09% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 3.51M shares traded or 418.05% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,168 shares to 128,205 shares, valued at $228.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 123,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 2,166 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.08% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Lpl Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12,119 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 61 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 38,895 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fin reported 187,649 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 32,351 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 1.34% or 49,806 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bank holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Granite Point Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.53% or 61,600 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 2,295 shares. Cambridge Inv Research accumulated 4,953 shares.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,460 shares to 27,792 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc Com Cl A by 71,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.