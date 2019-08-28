As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Price Rose, Fred Alger Management Has Decreased Holding by $718,488; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Bright Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $7.14 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 7.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 280,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.35 million, down from 284,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $255.1. About 103,504 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.06% or 3,079 shares in its portfolio. St James Inv Llc holds 3.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 827,029 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 48,538 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kanawha Limited Co has 0.45% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Fiduciary Investment Counsel accumulated 371,642 shares. 459,035 are owned by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. First Eagle Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 75,200 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barnett And Inc has 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 847,311 are held by Van Den Berg Mngmt I. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 11,540 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co accumulated 257,125 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,507 shares to 16,072 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 8.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).