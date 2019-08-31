As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $19.52 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98M, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 62,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 61,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.74M, down from 123,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 176,623 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Inc holds 3,770 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 5.32% or 143,132 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polen Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 9.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Ltd stated it has 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Advsrs reported 5.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bailard reported 383,765 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 4.49M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Hengehold Lc reported 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Alpha Limited accumulated 0% or 6,909 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4.08% or 57,193 shares. Stanley owns 2,207 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas), a Florida-based fund reported 71,082 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 7.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset North America Incorporated reported 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,000 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth Largest School District in Florida Selects Tyler Technologies’ School Transportation Software – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins accumulated 0.01% or 214 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Lc owns 1,115 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.04% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 17,955 are owned by Axa. Penn Capital Mngmt Company reported 6,560 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Qs Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. 1,000 are held by Smith Salley Associates. 22,161 were accumulated by Stanley. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 10,203 shares. Moreover, S&Co has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Earnest Prtn holds 0% or 11 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Glob Endowment Mgmt LP stated it has 7,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 518,789 shares.