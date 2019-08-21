As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Rose, Holder Eagle Asset Management Boosted Position; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake Upped by Pioneer Trust Bank N A

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.28. About 850,772 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 119,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 413,961 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.61 million, up from 294,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $254.86. About 239,154 shares traded or 25.36% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.03% or 461,595 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,809 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 238 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 48,622 shares. 220 were accumulated by Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.07% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 419,899 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 2,911 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 84,380 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 127,609 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Shell Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 3,833 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braves A by 26,161 shares to 79,195 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 244,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,611 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil holds 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 247,238 shares. 30,300 were reported by Olstein Management L P. 16,701 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Llc. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company reported 3,985 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 53,435 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.01% or 4,500 shares. The Alabama-based First Fin Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 2,703 shares. 2,878 were reported by Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Com. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 180,877 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,620 shares. Carroll Finance Associate has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc has 115 shares. Ledyard Bancorp reported 2,036 shares stake.

