As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Declined, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Raised Position; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Decreased Stake by $352,264

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 4,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,471 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 29,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.46M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO HAVE RESUMED REVIEW OF QUALCOMM’S NXP DEAL; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59 million, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 42,890 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares to 482,868 shares, valued at $128.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16,805 shares to 22,642 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc A.

