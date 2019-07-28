As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Holding by $87.66 Million; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Price Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.60 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.68M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 262.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 429,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 593,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.31 million, up from 163,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 146,216 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated owns 281,400 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co owns 943,680 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability accumulated 303,020 shares. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Ameritas Inv Inc accumulated 129,334 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.01% or 40.36M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 703,450 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 403,647 shares. Robotti Robert, a New York-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 1.10M shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com accumulated 56,775 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 14,734 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 10.08 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9,850 shares to 348,900 shares, valued at $135.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals In.