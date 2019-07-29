As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Declined, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Raised Position; Novartis A G (NVS) Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Raised Stake

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 1.40 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 04/05/2018 – FDA Approved Tafinlar, Mekinist for Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer That Can’t Be Removed by Surgery; 27/03/2018 – ? Novartis sells joint venture […]; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK chiefs set out diverging strategies; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203255 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS CONTRACT WAS IN NO WAY RELATED TO GROUP DINNER CEO NARASIMHAN ATTENDED AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis appoints John Tsai Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Fosun Pharma to vie for $2 bln Novartis portfolio – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 4,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $231.91. About 90,541 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,265 shares to 25,961 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,201 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

