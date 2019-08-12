As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Value Rose, Bares Capital Management Has Upped by $1.98 Million Its Stake; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding Held by Broadview Advisors Llc

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 139,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 129,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 51,076 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 76,944 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 58,226 shares. First Allied Advisory owns 4,284 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has 27,179 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mai Mgmt accumulated 2,547 shares. Connable Office accumulated 0.05% or 3,484 shares. Natixis Lp holds 162,992 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.03% or 136,433 shares. Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Jensen Inv holds 11,840 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.02% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 51,157 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Broadview Advisors Llc accumulated 2.67% or 124,597 shares. State Street owns 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 1.03M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 20,898 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 9,350 shares to 74,925 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 6,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,936 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – Motley Fool” on February 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Watch in April – The Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Marijuana Stocks to Especially Like on 4/20 – The Motley Fool” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why the Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Stock Rose 10% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Cannabis Stock With Leading Consumer Brands to Watch in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 20, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares to 4.46 million shares, valued at $286.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,454 shares, and cut its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NC signs $85M contract for electronic court filing system – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) CEO Lynn Moore on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank & Tru has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 428 shares. Serv Of America reported 1.67% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 419,899 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stephens Invest Limited Liability stated it has 199,167 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bessemer Group has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). United Ser Automobile Association reported 5,919 shares. Camarda Advsrs Lc reported 11 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Millennium Llc has 0.06% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 197,808 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 27,497 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Morgan Stanley has 41,421 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,802 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).