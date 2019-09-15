As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Value Rose, Bares Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.35 Million; Verition Fund Management Increased Its Trex Co (TREX) Position

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 4,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The hedge fund held 16,550 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 12,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 479,298 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 6,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 133,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.82 million, down from 139,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $256.7. About 212,895 shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 16,024 shares to 7,066 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Youngevity Intl Inc by 75,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,260 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Counselors Inc owns 3,060 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 34,958 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 279 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 100 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Fuller Thaler Asset holds 175,106 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 4,351 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. 3,724 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 59,945 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 90,490 shares. American Century Companies invested in 0.04% or 571,236 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Com owns 47,100 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,779 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 129,971 shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baron Funds’ Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bradley Safalow: Trex Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.05% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Personal Cap has 0.29% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 426,836 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,882 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,007 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. King Luther Management holds 0.1% or 61,179 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 193,381 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Tru Com Of Vermont reported 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Llc has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 9,472 are owned by Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.42 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.