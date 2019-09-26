As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Stockbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $73.20 Million; Archon Capital Management Holding in Accuray (ARAY) Has Boosted by $2.12 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 22.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 708,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 3.90M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, up from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 218,070 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 04/05/2018 – Accuray Incorporated Reports Inducement Awards Under NASDAQ Listing Rules; 17/04/2018 – Accuray to Bring Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovations to ESTRO 37; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q REV. $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Rev $99.8M; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 338,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 229,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.61 million, down from 568,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $263.7. About 109,000 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $32,750 activity.

More notable recent Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Geisinger Medical Center is First in Pennsylvania to Treat Cancer Patients with Accuray Radixact® System – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accuray launches new image guidance system – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accuray’s CyberKnife shows positive results in PACE trial – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Accuray (ARAY) Reports Loss in Q4, Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Plus Therapeutics Surges After Q2 Earnings; SAExploration Shares Plummet – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ARAY shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 64.35 million shares or 4.41% less from 67.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Spark Management Ltd Liability accumulated 309,726 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 100,188 shares in its portfolio. American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 20,052 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 87,749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 499,336 shares. The New York-based Amer Grp has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership owns 74,705 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 12,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). 101,700 were accumulated by Pdts Limited Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Company Bank owns 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3,099 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). King Luther Cap Corporation holds 61,179 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management accumulated 272,225 shares. Bridges Management reported 2,271 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 15,453 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 11 shares. The New York-based Praesidium Management has invested 8.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ashford Incorporated owns 72,082 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 54,494 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. Asset Mgmt stated it has 2,178 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc, Florida-based fund reported 11 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 193,381 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 33,876 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Two California Entities Select Tyler Technologies’ Utility Billing Solution – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies’ Solutions – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.