As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Value Rose, Stockbridge Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $73.20 Million; Mutual Of America Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Bankamerica Corp. (BAC) by $489,317 as Share Price Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bankamerica Corp. (BAC) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 16,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.51M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bankamerica Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 48.79 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse disclose UK pay gaps; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 338,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 229,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.61M, down from 568,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $258.29. About 111,773 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35 million shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $300.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 13.68% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TYL’s profit will be $41.67 million for 59.79 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 56,283 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ruggie Cap Group owns 9 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0.28% or 1.08M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 11,300 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 74 shares. Blackrock invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Parkside Savings Bank reported 595 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md reported 361,473 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.18% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 350,181 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt has invested 0.7% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Garrison Bradford Associate Inc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,444 shares. 14,615 are held by Texas Yale Corporation. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5,211 shares to 29,003 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 66,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,876 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp. (NASDAQ:BMRC).