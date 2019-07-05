As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Value Declined, Rgm Capital Raised Its Position by $3.05 Million; Yhb Investment Advisors Boosted Position in United Rentals (URI)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 25,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $133.14. About 425,508 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 14,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 426,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.26M, up from 411,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $220.88. About 63,132 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyler (TYL) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on February 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Acquire MicroPact from Arlington Capital Partners – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,509 shares. Cwm Lc holds 82 shares. Qs Limited holds 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 400 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Virtu Fincl Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,911 shares. United Automobile Association holds 5,919 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 3,146 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 9,014 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 3,963 shares. Smith Salley Assocs holds 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 1,000 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 5,861 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability reported 220 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares to 4.14 million shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals +5% after earnings beat, reaffirmed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals rides higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.