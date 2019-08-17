As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Valuation Rose, Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lifted Position; Everence Capital Management Increases Stake in Pepsico Ord (PEP)

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 9,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 50,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 41,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 271,146 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Ord (PEP) by 36.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 10,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,827 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 29,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NC signs $85M contract for electronic court filing system – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 3,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,608 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 2,512 shares. Moreover, Whittier Co Of Nevada has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 40 shares. Sq Lc, Florida-based fund reported 390,263 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 45,802 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 400 shares. 3,770 are held by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 53,320 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Washington Mgmt owns 2,500 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Ny has 0.3% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,032 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Comgest Global Sas reported 28,100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 0.2% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 158,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.61% stake. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 2.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,192 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 14,764 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 1.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 155,426 shares. Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.8% or 15,940 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 134,717 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% or 20,640 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.63% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Grimes & Inc has 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 27,630 shares. Massachusetts Service Commerce Ma owns 7.08 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Fairview Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,911 shares. King Luther Cap Management holds 1.51 million shares. 22,132 are owned by Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Drexel Morgan & stated it has 5,450 shares.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Ord (NYSE:KR) by 16,420 shares to 11,724 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,400 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Ord (NASDAQ:TXN).