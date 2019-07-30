As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Valuation Declined, Riverbridge Partners Lifted Stake by $375,156; Synchrony Financial (SYF) Market Value Rose While Bridges Investment Management Trimmed Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 78.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 180,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 228,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.13. About 1.10M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 1,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 321,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.69M, up from 319,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $232.38. About 50,011 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche X (DBEF) by 12,484 shares to 116,618 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 54,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 8.06 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

