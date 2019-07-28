As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Market Valuation Declined, Connors Investor Services Decreased by $609,348 Its Holding; Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Shareholder Strs Ohio Has Cut Position by $629,472 as Market Value Rose

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95 million, down from 56,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $232.58. About 144,344 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 7,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,501 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 124,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 240,640 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard reported 1.27% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 40 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Penn Capital Management Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,560 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 23 shares. Citigroup stated it has 4,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate accumulated 12,369 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com accumulated 42 shares. Ashford Inc stated it has 72,482 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 3.41 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 10,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 67,258 shares. Smithfield reported 19 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 59,514 shares in its portfolio. 3,212 were accumulated by Bell Bank & Trust.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,125 shares to 42,173 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 2,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 515,898 are owned by Federated Pa. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 155,038 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd invested in 4,164 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 5,120 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 14,300 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,648 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 0% or 150 shares. First Tru Advsr LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). First Manhattan stated it has 25,675 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 188,391 shares. Pzena Investment Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 655 shares to 233,266 shares, valued at $273.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

