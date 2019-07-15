As Tyler Technolog (TYL) Market Value Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Decreased Position by $3.94 Million; Broderick Brian C Position in 3M (MMM) Has Boosted by $530,955

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,504 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 36,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $172.16. About 405,615 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Tyler Technolog (TYL) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 19,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,361 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, down from 108,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Tyler Technolog for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $224.14. About 12,371 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. On Thursday, February 7 Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,681 shares. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by Vale Michael G..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.45% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.31% or 10,122 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 11,657 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt stated it has 9,229 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has 1.96% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.41 million shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.06% or 2.21M shares. Paragon Mngmt invested 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harvey Cap Mgmt reported 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.18% or 9,164 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lau Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,649 shares. Welch Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 125,037 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division invested in 0.56% or 19,654 shares. Legacy Private reported 3,661 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,705 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn accumulated 148,127 shares or 4.42% of the stock.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,764 shares to 59,665 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.73M for 55.48 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

