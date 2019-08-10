As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Value Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Boosted Stake; Blue Edge Capital Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Value Rose

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 billion, down from 19,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 10.35M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Liability has 66,944 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Barton Investment Management owns 5,440 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bragg Finance Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 58,014 shares. Montag A & Associates invested in 71,019 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Private Capital Advsr reported 5.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 870,051 were reported by Harvard Mgmt Inc. First Manhattan has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Texas Money Management Limited accumulated 55,238 shares. Callan Capital Limited reported 0.19% stake. Noesis Mangement owns 12,676 shares. Lourd Lc owns 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,566 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.39 million shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.96% or 3.23 million shares. Moreover, Peak Asset Lc has 4.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,980 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa reported 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 1,628 shares to 21,407 shares, valued at $1.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific (VPL) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips (NYSE:PSX).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,961 shares to 424,191 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,379 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).