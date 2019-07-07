As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Value Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Has Upped Stake; Disney (DIS) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Increased Position

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 6.08 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 43,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,954 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, up from 64,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank invested in 0% or 10,543 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Raymond James Services Advisors owns 144,563 shares. Advisory Rech Inc reported 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Contrarius Invest Management stated it has 4.18 million shares or 7.2% of all its holdings. Tremblant Cap Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 3.25 million shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability has 121,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd holds 81,105 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 591 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Inc holds 719,637 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Raging Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 558,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 2,359 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares to 139,792 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.